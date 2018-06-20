The high price of Apple products can make them a target for a heist, and some thieves are getting creative in how they steal them. They certainly seem to be taking inspiration from Hollywood.
Burglars broke into a Best Buy in Dunwoody, Georgia and stole over $100,000 worth of Apple products, local news channel WSBTV reported Tuesday. The Dunwoody police department confirmed the details to CNET.
According to the police report, the burglars cut a hole in the roof of the store and then rappelled down, Mission Impossible-style, to get into the building. From there they cut a hole in a wall to gain access to a storage area where the Apple products are kept. Then they hightailed it with the Apple loot.
The burglars are still at large.
This isn't the only high-impact Apple robbery in recent months. Last year thieves yoinked about $370,000 worth of iPhone Xs from a UPS truck while it was delivering the phones to an Apple store in San Francisco.
Best Buy didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Thieves rappel Mission Impossible-style to steal $100K in Apple goods from Best Buy
