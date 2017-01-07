Photo by Josh Miller/CNET

Aira, a US-based startup, has developed a pair of smart glasses that can help blind people with everyday tasks. The glasses, which are based on Google Glass , connect blind customers with a network of certified agents that can see what the blind person would be seeing in real time.

These agents can help customers with daily tasks and activities such as navigating busy streets and grocery shopping by acting as a visual interpreter. The agent also can track the customer's location through Google Maps. Aira noted that this service isn't designed to replace traditional methods such as a guide dog or a white cane, but is instead meant to be used alongside them for specific tasks.

Aira's smart gasses are available now in the US as part of a subscription plan. You can get the glasses and 200 minutes of access per month for $129 a month. A second Preferred plan gets you 400 minutes for $199 a month, alongside a guarantee that an agent will be on the line within 10 seconds after making a request. $199 converts to about £160 or AU$275.