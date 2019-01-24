Fashion designers put bizarre internet memes on ballgowns

Getty Images

If you want to make a fashion statement in 2019, put a meme on a ballgown.

Dutch fashion house Viktor & Rolf (run by designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren) with their spring 2019 collection in Paris, revealed on Jan. 23.

The oversized, bold-colored tulle gowns are visually grand on their own, but the addition of phrases such as "I'm not shy, I just don't like you" and "I am my own muse" made the dresses even more expressive.

According to the designers' official Facebook page, the new collection called Fashion Statements is "an investigation into the expressive power of clothing."

"Each dress provides the backdrop for a bold text which is executed in layers of laser cut tulle," according to statement from Viktor & Rolf. "These texts are mainly one-liners: slogans with the kind of simplification typical of social media captions or souvenir t-shirts. The juxtaposition of these seemingly unrelated elements results in a typical Viktor&Rolf expression of surreal beauty."

Here are some of the most unusual pieces in the collection.

Absolutely gorgeous wedding dress pic.twitter.com/6forlEjWka — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) January 24, 2019

