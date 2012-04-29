There's a thin line between ultrabook success, failure

Hewlett-Packard

If the ultrabook devolves into a hodgepodge of pseudo-thin, conventional designs, the chances of success are not good.

This may -- or may not -- be on the verge of happening with designs like the Acer Aspire Timeline Ultra M3 and even the Hewlett-Packard Envy 14 Spectre.

Though it's been said before, it's worth repeating: a kind-of-thin, kind-of-light laptop ain't an ultrabook.

I've handled the Acer M3, which is being marketed as an ultrabook. Sorry, no way that's an ultrabook. And the HP Spectre? That's a wonderful design in many respects (Gorilla glass screen and chassis) but after handling it a few times over the last several months, I know it's not an ultrabook. Too heavy, big.

What the Spectre is, is a very nice high-end laptop. Period.

So, here's the memo, if any PC maker didn't get it. The iPad and MacBook Air are popular because they're extremely thin, portable.

A few guidelines to keep the ultra in ultrabook:

