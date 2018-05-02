Red Dead Redemption 2 fans have a new trailer to check out.

Rockstar Games released the new trailer Wednesday. The highly anticipated sequel to Wild West epic Red Dead Redemption takes place in the American West in 1899.

"The end of the Wild West era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed," Rockstar's official description reads. "After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, [protagonist] Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive."

Following two delays, Red Dead Redemption 2 is slated for release October, 26, 2018 on Playstation 4 and Xbox One.