The ZTE Axon 7 is now the cheapest Google Daydream VR-ready phone

If you wanted to experience Google's Daydream, you had to drop some serious cash: over US $600 for a Google Pixel or Moto Z handset, and another $79 for the VR headset itself.

The ZTE Axon 7 should make a Daydream investment a bit easier to swallow.

ZTE has announced that the $400 mid-range phone will now be Daydream-ready as well, once you download a software update, rolling out today, that also brings Android 7.0 Nougat to the phone. ZTE didn't immediately reply to a request for comment about how soon it'll be available for all phones.



(Plus, you can still take advantage of Google's sale on the Daydream headset, which costs just $49 through February 25.)

Mind you, we didn't like the ZTE Axon 7 quite as much as the similarly priced OnePlus 3, but my colleague Lynn La still thought it was a solid pick with good battery life, a sharp screen and loud speakers. Here's her full review.

Perhaps Daydream support will push you over the edge. Or, if you already own an Axon 7, give you a reason to put a pair of nifty fabric-covered goggles on your head. Here's my review of the headset. Do note that we haven't tried this specific combination of Axon with Daydream yet.

The ZTE Axon 7 is the 5th Daydream-ready phone so far. Speaking of, here's our comparison of all your current choices.