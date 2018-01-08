Ecovacs

Ecovacs has a new window cleaning robot, the Winbot X, that doesn't need a power cord to run. The upside here isn't just less clutter from hanging cables. The robot's effective range and flexibility are enhanced as well since it doesn't need to be near a power outlet to function. That certainly is an upgrade compared to previous Winbot models.

Ecovacs offers many automatic window cleaners. The Winbot X, however, is the first to run on battery power during its entire cleaning cycle. Current machines such as the Winbot 950 and Winbot 850 can switch to an internal battery. This power source provides a short 15 minutes of extra run time though and is designed for emergencies only.

For safety's sake the Winbot X will feature a separate "Safe Tether System." The cord sticks to glass surfaces and retracts automatically if the robot loses suction or unexpectedly detaches from your window.

Ecovacs has set the price for the Winbot X at $449 (roughly £330 in the UK and AU$570 in Australia). The company expects to ship the product globally sometime in the second quarter of 2018.

What to expect from the smart home at CES 2018: We take a look at the smart home and appliance trends we expect to see this year.

CES 2018: CNET's complete coverage of tech's biggest show.