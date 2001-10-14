The week ahead: Earnings time

Earnings season hits Wall Street this week, with hundreds of companies giving investors a glimpse of their business results from the third quarter.

Companies such as Intel, Microsoft, AOL Time Warner, KLA-Tencor, Nortel Networks and RealNetworks are all scheduled to report this week.

Judging by the number of earnings warnings, it might prove to be a rough quarter. Of the 1,262 companies that issued earnings pre-announcements this quarter, 782 companies, or 62 percent, warned of lower earnings, according to First Call.

Tech companies fared a bit worse. First Call says that 374 tech companies warned and 250 companies, or 67 percent, issued negative announcements.

But things might pick up some after the third quarter. First Call estimates that third-quarter earnings for companies in Standard and Poors' 500 index will be down 22.4 percent from the same quarter a year ago. However, earnings in the fourth quarter will fall only 11.6 percent, and slippage will be just 0.6 percent in the first quarter of 2002.

Other events scheduled this week:

Tech Events



Monday, Oct. 15

Network Security 2001 takes place at the Town & Country Hotel and Convention Center in San Diego, Oct. 15-22. Sponsored by the System Administration, Networking and Security Institute, this event will teach system administrators and information technology professionals about network security.

Technology in Government Week will take place at the Ottawa Congress Center and the Westin Hotel in Ottawa, Canada, Oct. 15-18. The event will focus on the uses of technology to improve government operations and service delivery.

Stanford University and InformationWeek will host a conference for information technology executives on the Stanford campus in Palo Alto, Calif., Oct. 14-18. The event offers sessions by Stanford professors on finance, marketing and strategy.

IDG will hold Agenda 2002 at the Phoenician in Scottsdale, Ariz., Oct. 13-17. The tech conference includes speakers such as 3Com CEO Bruce Clafin, Adobe Systems CEO Bruce Chizen, Handspring chairman Jeff Hawkins, General Motors CIO Ralph Szygenda and Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

Flash Kit Fall takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, Oct. 15-17. The conference is for people who work with the Internet animation and graphics software application Flash. Speakers include Jeremy Allaire, the CTO at Macromedia, the maker of Flash.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

EMC, Microsoft, Intel and Unisys will hold an event as part of their ongoing roadshow at the Marriott in Chicago on Oct. 16. The event is intended to show potential customers how the companies' products work together.

Microsoft and Intel will co-host a seminar for software developers on .Net at the Renaissance Austin Hotel in Austin, Texas on Oct. 16. Microsoft's .Net is a software-as-a-service platform geared toward the Internet.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

The Gulf Coast Technology Summit takes place at the University of West Florida Conference Center in Pensacola, Fla., Oct. 17-19. The event is targeted at technology companies interested in doing business in regions surrounding the Gulf of Mexico. Exhibitors include Sprint PCS and Cox Communications.

Marcus Evans will host a conference on advanced telecommunications and networks for telecommunications carriers in Latin America at the Sheraton Bal Harbour in Miami, Oct. 17-19. Companies such as WorldCom, Brasil Telecom, and Millicom Argentina are scheduled to make presentations.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Microsoft and Intel will co-host a seminar for software developers on .Net at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center in Alexandria, Va., on Oct. 18. Microsoft's .Net is a software-as-a-service platform geared toward the Internet.

The Institute for International Research will hold a conference on voice portals at the Doubletree Hotel in New Orleans, Oct. 18-19. The event will focus on voice-activated software that allows the user to perform functions like surfing the Web from a computer or cell phone. Representatives from AT&T Labs, Nextel Communications, and Leap Wireless will make presentations.

The Practicing Law Institute will sponsor Cable Television law Update at the University of Chicago's Gleacher Center Oct. 18-19. The event will focus on how legal and regulatory issues from the Telecommunications Act of 1996 affect competition in the cable industry.

Friday, Oct. 19

The Information Systems Security Association will hold a seminar on forensic investigations at Verizon in Waltham, Mass., on Oct. 19. The session will teach security professionals ways to respond to hacking threats. Kevin Mandia, the director of computer forensics at computer-security company Foundstone will run the presentation.

The Computer Professionals for Social Responsibility will host a conference called "Nurturing the Cybercommons" at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Oct. 19-21. The event will focus on topics like Internet governance, censorship, information warfare and the nature and role of "openness" on the Internet.

PopTech 2001 takes place in Camden, Maine. The event will explore the effects of technology on society and address topics such as music on the Internet, Internet2, privacy and wireless communications. Speakers include Palm CEO Carl Yankowski, venture capitalist and 3Com founder Bob Metcalf and John Sculley, the former CEO of Pepsi and Apple Computer.

Earnings



Monday, Oct. 15

Novellus Systems makes manufacturing equipment for chipmakers. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: profit of 24 cents.

Unisys offers consulting, integration and other technology support services to companies. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: profit of 5 cents.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Cadence Design Systems makes electronic design automation software. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: profit of 20 cents.

Intel makes chips for PCs and other electronic equipment. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: profit of 10 cents.

Linear Technology makes chips for PCs, satellites, computers, wireless phones and telecommunications equipment. Per-share consensus estimate for the first fiscal quarter: profit of 13 cents.

Rambus licenses its chip designs to chipmakers. Per-share consensus estimate for the fourth fiscal quarter: profit of 4 cents.

RealNetworks produces Internet-media software for desktop PC users. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: zero cents.

RF Micro Devices manufactures chips for wireless communications equipment. Per-share consensus estimate for the second fiscal quarter: zero cents.

Tellabs builds telecommunications equipment. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: profit of 1 cent.

Teradyne makes test equipment for chip manufacturers. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: loss of 31 cents.

Veritas Software develops computer data storage software. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: profit of 11 cents.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Advanced Micro Devices makes chips for PCs. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: loss of 28 cents.

AOL Time Warner is a media conglomerate that has interests in the Internet, TV, publishing and cable. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: profit of 26 cents.

Apple Computer makes software and desktop computers. Per-share consensus estimate for the fourth fiscal quarter: profit of 16 cents.

Broadcom makes chips for cable set-top boxes and networking equipment. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: loss of 15 cents.

CDW Computer Center distributes computer products. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: profit of 44 cents.

Celestica serves other computer companies as an outsource electronics manufacturer. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: profit of 29 cents.

Commerce One develops e-business software. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: loss of 24 cents.

Handspring manufactures handheld personal computing devices. Per-share consensus estimate for the first fiscal quarter: loss of 26 cents.

Macromedia makes Internet animation and graphics software. Per-share consensus estimate for the second fiscal quarter: loss of 15 cents.

Siebel Systems makes e-business software that helps automate the sales and customer-service divisions of companies. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: profit of 9 cents.

Symantec develops security software for networks and PCs. Per-share consensus estimate for the second fiscal quarter: profit of 43 cents.

Texas Instruments produces chips for wireless phones and electronic devices. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: loss of 4 cents.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Applied Micro Circuits makes chips for communications equipment. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: loss of 5 cents.

Atmel assembles chips for telecommunications, computer and networking gear. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: loss of 6 cents.

BellSouth is a so-called baby Bell phone company that serves the Southeastern United States. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: profit of 59 cents.

Check Point Software Technologies makes network-protection software. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: profit of 29 cents.

Computer Associates makes network software for businesses. Per-share consensus estimate for the second fiscal quarter: profit of 52 cents.

Compuware writes testing software for computer networks. Per-share consensus estimate for the second fiscal quarter: profit of 10 cents.

Conexant Systems makes chips for cable set-top boxes and networking equipment. Per-share consensus estimate for the fourth fiscal quarter: loss of 56 cents.

Corning makes glass products including optical fiber for telecommunications networks. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: profit of 3 cents.

Cypress Semiconductor fabricates chips for computers and telecommunications gear. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: loss of 11 cents.

eBay operates an online auction Web site. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: profit of 11 cents.

Gateway manufactures and sells PCs and operates its own retail outlets. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: loss of 15 cents.

Inktomi develops Internet management software for large networks. Per-share consensus estimate for the fourth fiscal quarter: loss of 16 cents.

KLA-Tencor makes manufacturing equipment for chipmakers. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: profit of 43 cents.

Microsoft develops software for PCs. Per-share consensus estimate for the first fiscal quarter: profit of 39 cents.

Nortel Networks makes optical telecommunications equipment. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: loss of 28 cents.

PeopleSoft is a maker of database software. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: profit of 12 cents.

PMC-Sierra produces chips for telecommunications equipment. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: loss of 18 cents.

Sprint PCS offers wireless phone service. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: loss of 22 cents.

Sprint FON provides long-distance phone service to individuals and consumers. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: profit of 28 cents.

Sun Microsystems makes network and Internet servers. Per-share consensus estimate for the first fiscal quarter: loss of 6 cents.

Xilinx makes chips for telecommunications and network gear. Per-share consensus estimate for the second fiscal quarter: profit of 3 cents.

Friday, Oct. 19

Nokia makes wireless phones and telecommunications equipment. Per-share consensus estimate for the third quarter: profit of 13 cents.

Economic Reports



Monday, Oct. 15

Business Inventories represents the percentage change of the amount of goods in inventory in the United States as reported by the Department of Commerce. Wall Street predicts inventories will fall 0.3 percent in August vs. a 0.5 percent drop in July.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

The monthly Capacity Utilization report from the Federal Reserve indicates the percentage of industrial capacity in use. Analysts expect this measurement of industrial activity to fall to 75.6 percent in September from the previous month's 76.2 percent.

Industrial Production represents the monthly percentage change in industrial output as measured by the Federal Reserve. The number measures the physical quantity of items produced, unlike sales value, which combines quantity and price. The number is expected to decrease 0.7 percent for the month of September compared with August's drop of 0.8 percent.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

The commencement of construction on new homes, known as Housing Starts, is expected to fall to 1.49 million for September, down from 1.53 million in August, as reported by the Department of Commerce. Economists use this statistic to gauge the health of consumer spending on large items in the economy.

Thursday, Oct. 18

Initial Claims refers to the number of people who filed for unemployment benefits each week as reported by the Department of Labor. Claims will be reported for the week of Oct. 13.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve's monthly Business Outlook Survey is a survey of manufacturers in the Third Federal Reserve District that tracks the direction of change in overall business activity at their plants. Wall Street expects the index to fall to -13.4 for the month of October from the previous month's -7.3.

Friday, Oct. 19