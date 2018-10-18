The Walking Dead: The Final Season episode 3 should be out this year

Telltale Ganes

We should see the penultimate chapter in Clementine's story in 2018.

Skybound Games, which has taken up development duties on Telltale's The Walking Dead: The Final Season video game, let fans question CEO Ian Howe and the game's creative director, Kent Mudle, in a Reddit AMA on Wednesday.

Howe noted that Skybound's work on the remaining two episodes of the game hasn't kicked off yet, but said that it will announce the release dates as soon as possible. However, he offered a hint that the third episode will arrive before the end of the year.

"OK, given that you guys have been so supportive and patient, I'm going out on a limb and will say yes, I fully expect Episode 3 to be this year and I'll be very disappointed if we can't make that happen," he wrote.

The choice-based adventure game centers on Clementine, a long-term survivor of a zombie apocalypse. It seemed likely to remain incomplete after developer Telltale Games suddenly laid off all but 25 staff members last month, with those 25 reportedly getting the ax as the studio was shuttered.

In the wake of the layoffs, a former employee sued the company for allegedly violating labor laws by failing to give employees "at least 60 days' advance written notice of termination."

Telltale is known for games like The Walking Dead, Batman, Game of Thrones, Minecraft Story Mode and The Wolf Among Us, and was working on a Stranger Things game for Netflix before its collapse.

Skybound announced that it made a deal to finish off The Walking Dead during New York Comic Con 2018, and Howe said during the AMA that he hopes the team responsible will be completely made up of former Telltale staff.