The voice of BB8 is now the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog

In case you didn't know, a live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie (which will mix CGI with real life footage) is in the works. That movie will apparently star Jim Carrey and James Marsden.

And if that's not enough to blow your mind, I've got some more news for you. According to Variety, Ben Schwartz is going to voice Sonic the Hedgehog.

I. LOVE. 90S. BLUE. ICONIC. CHARACTERS. I am beyond excited about this movie. It’s gonna be amazing. I have been training by running, wagging my finger and impatiently tapping my foot. GOTTA GO FAST! https://t.co/SOYqgnf3ym — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) August 9, 2018

Just in case you didn't know, Ben Schwartz is also the voice of BB8 in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

BB8 is Sonic. Sonic is BB8.

Wow.

Sonic is, of course, the hero of Sonic the Hedgehog, Sega's mascot and -- for a brief period of time in the 1990s -- the coolest video game character who ever lived. Sonic has fallen on hard times recently. Sega's quality control isn't what it used to be, but Sonic Mania was a recent return to form and I'm honestly keen to see what happens with this project.

Sonic the Hedgehog is currently slated for a November 2019 release and will be directed by Jeff Fowler.