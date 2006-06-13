The V gets V Cast Music

Finally, V Cast Music has made its way to an updated version of Verizon's flagship V phone, otherwise known as the LG VX9800. The new V will keep all the features we liked about it before, such as the 1.3-megapixel camera, EV-DO support, and the built-in MP3 player, but now V Cast Music has been added. Another feature new to the V is Verizon's VZ Navigator voice-prompted turn-by-turn directions--a welcome service to those of us who get lost every once in a while. It's currently available from Verizon for $149.99 with a two-year contract, or $199.99 with a one-year contract.

Source: Verizon and Engadget Mobile