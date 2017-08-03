Sarah Tew/CNET

In the beginning, tablets looked more like the televisions that strap onto the back of a car's seat than something out of "2001: A Space Odyssey." However, I'm happy to report that the times have changed and so have tablet designs.

After Apple released the iPad (let's give credit where credit is due), aesthetics and design became a more prominent selling point for the emerging portable devices. Overall, tablets have gotten skinnier and skinnier, ushering in the era of ultrathin tablet. But manufacturers have slowed down releasing tablets that are smaller than 9 inches, so it's slim pickings out there for those interested in a tiny and slim model.

We've gathered the tablets (smaller than 8.9 inches) so sleek that their predecessors probably wouldn't even recognize them if they saw them walking down the street.

If you're interested in a bigger display without sacrificing too much bag space, check out our top picks for thinnest and lightest large tablets.

Dimensions compared

Thickness Weight Screen size Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 0.13 inch (3.3mm) 1 pound (454g) 8 inches Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 0.22 inch (5.6mm) 0.58 pound (265g) 8 inches Apple iPad Mini 4 0.24 inch (6.1mm) 0.65 pound (298.8g) 7.9 inches Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 0.29-inch (7.4mm) 0.69-pound (313g) 8 inches

Josh Miller/CNET

Budget tablets are notable for their low prices, not their designs, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is a nice departure from the status quo. Its plastic build doesn't feel premium, yet it's one of the slimmest and lightest in its price range.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Have you been so mesmerized by the iPad Pro models that you've forgotten about the Mini? Well, it still exists. The iPad Mini 4 has the sleekest design of any Mini yet. However, if you're not tied to a tiny tablet, the identically priced iPad Air 2 is faster -- and a better deal.

Josh Miller/CNET

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is a newer model, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 is lighter and smaller. Part of this is due to the fact that the Galaxy Tab S2 is available as an 8-inch model as well as a 9.7-inch version. Unfortunately for fans of the smaller form factor, the new Galaxy Tab S3 is available only as a 9.7-inch tablet. The good news is that the Galaxy S2 (both sizes) are still easy to find online.

Josh Miller/CNET

Technically, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 isn't entirely 0.13-inch (3.3mm) thick. Its bottom surface tapers into a thick rounded edge that houses the tablet's battery. This allows the rest of the tablet to be slim and trim. It's a unique design that includes a built-in kickstand, so you can sit back, relax and enjoy a movie or two. Its chunky battery is also long-lasting, which is why it's heavier than the rest of the tablets on this list.