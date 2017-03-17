The Star Wars connection to Google's St. Patrick's Day doodle

Google

If Friday's Google doodle looks familiar, you likely saw it in a movie.

The doodle, which celebrates St. Patrick's Day, features two shamrocks high-fiving each other as they pass each other on a small island. While the drawing is, well, a bit sketchy, it is meant to represent Skellig Michael, a remote island off the southwest coast of Ireland.

Declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1996, the mystical island contains the ruins of a medieval monastery that was continuously occupied until the late 12th century. Tourists brave enough scale the 600 steps to the monastery on the island's summit will be greeted by many species of seabirds, including puffins, gannets and razorbills.

But since 2015, the island has attracted an increasing number of visitors to take in its stunning scenery thanks to its appearance in the final scene of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which gave us a glimpse of an older and reclusive Luke Skywalker. You can also expect to see the island in the next film in the series, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which is scheduled for release on December 15, 2017.

Here's the island in real life. If you happen to spot Luke, let him know people are looking for him.

