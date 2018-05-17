The specs of the flagship HTC U12+ have just been laid bare

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Are you curious about the blockchain-based HTC phone reported this week? Well, this is not that phone. It's another HTC phone expected on May 23: the flagship HTC U12+.

Want to know more? Noted gadget blogger Evan Blass posted photos and even what seems to be an entire three-page spec sheet (and embargo details) of the U12+.

The specs promise "new pressure-sensitive buttons" and an updated version of HTC's Edge Sense 2, which turns phone squeezes into actions and promises squeezes that can control phone or access apps, smart rotate and screen dim actions, back key and navigation bars, double-taps for mini screen modes and customizable gestures. It looks to have the same curved "liquid surface" design of the HTC U11+ last year.

The specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor



6-inch 2,880x1,440 18:9 LCD display, 537 ppi



6GB RAM



64GB/128GB storage



MicroSD card slot



Dual rear cameras (12MP wide angle, f/1.75, and 16MP telephoto, f/2.6), with OIS, phase detection and laser autofocus, dual LED flash)



Dual front cameras (both 8MP, f/2.0, wide angle)



3,500 mAh battery



USB-C



Quick charge adapter



Android Oreo 8.0 with HTC Sense

HTC refused to comment on the report.