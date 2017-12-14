'The Simpsons' predicted Disney would buy Fox nearly 20 years ago

Remember when long-running animated show "The Simpsons" predicted Donald Trump would one day be president of the United States?

Turns out the show also saw today's mammoth $52.4 billion Disney-Fox deal coming. (Yes, Disney is buying Fox -- but not Fox News, Fox Business, the Fox broadcast channel or Fox Sports.)

Disney announces it has reached a deal to acquire 21st Century Fox, as predicted by a Simpsons episode that first aired on November 8, 1998. pic.twitter.com/kzloJQHeM8 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 14, 2017

We've verified that the image above isn't doctored -- if you've got a copy of the November 8, 1998 episode "When You Dish Upon A Star" (or care to buy one for $2), you can see for yourself just after the 21-minute mark. (Here's Wikipedia's synopsis of the episode.)

And these are just two of the many things The Simpsons appears to have predicted -- particularly if you're willing to stretch your definition of "predicted." Here's a list from The Telegraph, and another from Time.

Representatives for Disney, Fox and "Simpsons" creator Matt Groening didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.