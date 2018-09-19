The Sega Genesis Mini (or Mega Drive Mini) has been delayed to 2019

Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

Earlier this year Sega announced it would be creating a Sega Genesis Mini (or a Mega Drive Mini, depending on where you live). Considering the incredible success Nintendo has had with its NES and SNES Classic, it was a decision that made complete sense.

But Sega has announced that the retro console has been delayed until 2019.

A rough translation of the above tweet: Sega had been planning to release the console in 2018, but is pushing it back to 2019.

That's the bad news. The good news is that the console will receive a simultaneous release globally when it finally hits stores in 2019. Sega also announced it is working to make the Mini's design look more like the original console.

Local Sega representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.