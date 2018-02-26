On this podcast, we talk about:
- The Galaxy S9's big reveals from Mobile World Congress
- Nokia trying to win again with a nostalgia-filled release
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube.
Were you impressed by the Samsung Galaxy S9? (The 3:59, Ep. 360)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.