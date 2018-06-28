Under Armour

For $250, you can now express your Dwayne Johnson fandom on your head while you work out.

The new UA Sport Wireless Project Rock Edition over-the-ear wireless headphones are rated IPX4 -- that means they're spray- and splash-resistant for up to 5 minutes. They have washable, breathable and fast drying earcup fabric, slip-resistant headband.

Really, it looks like The Rock has just pushed JBL out of the title for what were formerly the JBL Under Armour Sport Wireless Train, announced in Asia last summer, though they retain the JBL sound tuning. The custom design also adds macho-looking screws, the words "Blood. Sweat. Respect." on the headband, and an admittedly less bland logo graphic than Under Armour's.

OK, they do look a lot cooler. But your workouts still are probably not as intense as his.

Other specs include:

A 16-hour rated battery, which can get an hour of life from a 5-minute charge



Bluetooth connection



Oversized on-ear controls



A noise-cancelling mic that automatically triggers a drop in music volume when you're talking



Foldable with metal hinges

