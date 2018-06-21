On this podcast, we talk about:
- The new Amazon Fire TV Cube
- Google's latest privacy update
- A Supreme Court decision that means you'll pay more when shopping online
- Intel's CEO stepping down
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
The reviews are in for the Amazon Fire Cube -- don't be a square (The 3:59, Ep. 418)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Discuss: The reviews are in for the Amazon Fire Cube -- don't be a square (The 3:59, Ep. 418)
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.