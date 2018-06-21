CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Home Entertainment

The reviews are in for the Amazon Fire Cube -- don't be a square (The 3:59, Ep. 418)

We got a look at Amazon's new TV product, Google made privacy easier to find, you could pay more taxes when shopping online now, and Intel's CEO steps down.

Now Playing: Watch this: The reviews are in for the Amazon Fire Cube -- don't...
4:29

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

The reviews are in for the Amazon Fire Cube -- don't be a square (The 3:59, Ep. 418)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

Next Article: Intel shares down after CEO Brian Krzanich resigns over relationship with employee