The Razer Phone adds portrait mode

Josh Miller/CNET

Buy the Razer Phone for its gaming prowess, stick around for its photography skills?

Razer is pushing out a May update for the Razer Phone, and with it comes a brand-new portrait mode camera feature, as reported by XDA Developers.

Portrait Mode -- the camera effect that blurs the background of photos to draw focus to your subject -- has been a popular feature in phones ever since the advent of dual-camera phones. We've seen plenty of phone makers (like Apple, for instance) advertise Portrait Mode as a selling point for their devices, so it's a little different to see Razer quietly add the feature in an update several months later. While we liked the Razer Phone's telephoto lens in our original review, a portrait mode gives that lens an extra purpose.

This isn't the only time Razer has retroactively added features. The phone also quietly added HDR and Dolby 5.1 support for Netflix after its release, which has us wondering what else the Razer Phone may have in store.

Essential retroactively added a portrait mode to its phone as well, but we found the Razer Phone took somewhat better photos than the Essential overall.