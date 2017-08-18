Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Waiting for a glimpse at the new Netflix series "The Punisher," based on comic book antihero Frank Castle? There's a short teaser, but you have to be a bit of a detective -- or a huge fan of end credits -- to stumble upon it.

At the very end of the episode 8 of "The Defenders" on Netflix, the streaming service has tucked in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it, less-than-a-minute "Punisher" teaser. And it's as grim and violent as "Punisher" fans would expect.

Jon Bernthal, who plays Castle/The Punisher in Netflix's "Daredevil" series, reprises his role in the standalone series, and the teaser gives fans a reminder of his tragic origins, which involved the murder of his young family. "Memories, they never hurt me," Castle says in a voice-over. "But the past, it's more than memories. It's the devil you sold your soul to. He's coming. He's coming to collect."

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request asking if the teaser would be published (officially) on YouTube, although if you want to watch the series, you'll need to pony up for Netflix anyway. (You can also see unofficial versions of the trailer that fans grabbed and posted to YouTube.)