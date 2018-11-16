The Princess Bride screenwriter William Goldman dies at 87

Screenwriter William Goldman, famous for his work on The Princess Bride, All the President's Men and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, passed away Friday at 87, according to The Washington Post.
Goldman passed in his Manhattan home from complications involving colon cancer and pneumonia, the outlet said, citing his daughter Jenny Goldman.
Goldman skyrocketed to fame when his screenplay for 1969's Butch Cassidy led to a $400,000 payout from a studio bidding war leading to a long career of writing that most recently included the short film 5 Minutes.
Several actors, directors and others in the entertainment industry tweeted out memorials in reaction to the screenwriter's life.
