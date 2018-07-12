Aloysius Low/CNET

You know those iPad ads where some young whippersnapper asks, "What's a computer?" as if the PC is long dead? According to market research firm Gartner, it hasn't yet come to pass. Worldwide PC shipments actually grew by 1.4 percent in the second quarter of 2018 -- the first time the PC industry has grown since 2012, according to Gartner.

In total, Gartner says the industry shipped around 62 million PCs this past three months.

That doesn't mean we should necessarily expect that the PC is having a resurgence or even a recovery, though -- merely that it's sticking around. Two days ago, Gartner predicted that the PC and tablet market would decline by 1.2 percent over the course of 2018 and dip slightly over the next few years, predicting an overall decline of 7 million units by 2020.

Here's a couple tables that show you some of the nuances:

