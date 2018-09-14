The Nintendo Switch just became a Final Fantasy machine

When SquareEnix's Hajime Tabata joked that Final Fantasy XV might come to Nintendo's Switch hybrid portable, fans bought into the hype. When it was leaked (and then confirmed) that the Switch was getting the adorable mobile phone version of the game, Final Fantasy fans shrugged with approval -- at least it was something. Fans started to get excited when SquareEnix revealed that Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition would grace the console next year.

Turns out, that was only the beginning. During Thursday's Nintendo Direct stream, Nintendo and Square Enix announced that a total of eight Final Fantasy games would be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

A whole host of legendary FINAL FANTASY titles are being released on #NintendoSwitch over the coming months and into 2019! pic.twitter.com/Y6pLAVx54h — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018

In addition to Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD and Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, fans can expect to see Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy IX, Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, World of Final Fantasy Maxima and Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy.

Most of those games are slated for 2019, but they seem set to trickle out at a steady pace: Final Fantasy XV launches this week, followed by World of Final Fantasy Maxima on Nov. 6 and Chocobo Mystery Dungeon this winter.

After Nintnedo's stream ended, Microsoft said all of the games would be coming to Xbox One, too. Either way, it's a good time to be a Final Fantasy fan.

