Another day, another iPhone rumor.

The latest report comes from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who suggests the next iPhone could feature a Touch Bar similar to the MacBook Pro. The analyst claims the smaller iPhone will feature a large 5.8-inch OLED display, although only 5.15-inches will actually be useable screen. The remaining area will apparently be reserved for virtual buttons. Despite the larger screen, Kuo believes the next iPhone will have measurements similar to the current 4.7-inch iPhone 7.

Earlier reports suggested Apple's next iPhone could feature a glass and steel body and no physical home button. The company may also include an iris scanner and support for wireless charging.

(Via MacRumors)