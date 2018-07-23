On this podcast, friend of the show Dan Ackerman visits to talk about:
- Apple's newest MacBook Pro, with a faster processor, more storage and quieter keyboard.
- The Acer Swift 7, which is one of the thinnest laptops on the market at 8.98 millimeters thick.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
The new, speedier MacBook Pro. Worth the upgrade? (The 3:59, Ep. 431)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Discuss: The new, speedier MacBook Pro. Worth the upgrade? (The 3:59, Ep. 430)
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.