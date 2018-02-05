New CFPB chief has reportedly killed its Equifax probe

Win McNamee/Getty Images

The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's probe into the Equifax data breach is apparently dead. Reuters reports that CFPB head Mick Mulvaney has walked away from the regulator's authorized investigation into the matter.

Sources close to the CFPB probe told Reuters that Mulvaney, who is also Director of the Office of Management and Budget in the Trump administration, has done nothing to further the inquiry.

The CFPB chief, who took over in November, has not issued subpoenas against the credit rating company, nor has the CFPB pursued sworn testimony under oath from Equifax executives.

On Sept. 7 last year the company's databases were breached. The hack exposed the personal information of approximately 143 million people. The trove of sensitive data snatched includes social security numbers, names, home addresses, birth dates and driver's license details.

The CFPB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.