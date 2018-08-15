CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Phones

The Motorola phones getting Android Pie: Moto Z3, Z2, X4, G6

Look out for the Android Pie update on the Moto G6, Moto X4 and Moto Z3 starting this fall.

22motorola-moto-z3

The Moto Z3 will get the Android Pie update.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Google's latest OS update, Android 9 Pie, is heading to a Motorola phone near you.

On Wednesday, Motorola shared its list of phones that'll get Android Pie:

Now Playing: Watch this: Change these 3 Android Pie settings right away
2:32

Motorola says that Android Pie updates will start rolling out this fall. Motorola highlights a handful of Pie features coming to its phones, including new navigation, Recent App, an improved Do Not Disturb mode, a new settings menu, longer battery life and more. Motorola also says to keep checking its Software Upgrade page for more details.

Right now Android Pie is available on Google's Pixel phones and the Essential Phone. Android Pie is also coming to Android Go phones in the form of Android Pie Go edition later this fall.

Android Pie: Everything you need to know.

Moto Z3 review: A solid midprice phone with a bright 5G tomoorrow.

Next Article: Why you need a better handle on the WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram apps