Sarah Tew/CNET

Can a printer be fun? It can when it's a little internet-connected job that cranks out cute receipt-style notes and doesn't need any ink. And don't forget the fun of scoring it for the cheapest price anywhere, courtesy of yours truly.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, ZDNet Academy has the Memobird mobile thermal printer for $48 shipped when you apply promo code CNETMB20 at checkout. That's an extra $12 off the current price, which is already $10 off Amazon's price.

Available in your choice of three colors, the Memobird is compact and portable, though it does require AC power. It uses no ink, instead relying on the same thermal technology as most cash register receipts. So there are no pricey ink cartridges -- instead, the only consumables here are the special paper rolls. Fortunately, they're pretty cheap. Here's an eight-roll supply for just $12.99, for example. And a three-pack of assorted colors for $9.99. If you want adhesive paper, you can get three rolls of that for $9.99 as well.

The printer connects to both your phone and the internet via Wi-Fi. That means you can print locally to it (reminders, shopping lists and so forth), but also share it with friends and family. I could see giving a Memobird to the grandparents, then having everyone in the family could send little notes and greetings.

The app lets you create notes very easily, complete with any mixture of text, stickers, doodles and photos. You can also install templates for things like memos, lists and labels.

Now for the bad news: It may take as long as two weeks to arrive. (Current expected-delivery range is Feb. 17 to 20.)

I must admit, I really like this little thing. I'd be less enamored with it at $70 (or even $80, which was the price at Amazon a few days ago), but $48 works for me.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Send high-tech 'telegrams' with this Wi-Fi printer

Bonus deal: Thought all the TV deals were over? Think again. For a limited time, Walmart has the Sceptre 32-inch LED TV for just $89.99. List price: $180.

This is about as basic as TVs get these days, with no built-in smarts (for streaming), just two HDMI inputs and a 720p resolution -- though that's ample for a screen of this size.

What's particularly telling is the review average: 4.5 stars from over 3,300 buyers. To me that translates to a TV you're all but guaranteed to like -- for a pretty incredible price.

Want something a little bigger? Also on sale at Walmart: The Sharp LC-40Q3070U 40-inch LED TV for $149.99 -- normally $229.99.

This one is a 1080p model with three HDMI inputs -- but, again, it's BYO streaming capabilities. The reviews here are a little less stellar -- 4.2 stars from just 50 buyers -- but still pretty good overall.

