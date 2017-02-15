Rovio Animation

If the game Angry Birds taught us anything, it's that what goes up must come down.

That seems to be the tough truth the game's creators at Finnish company Rovio Entertainment are facing right now, with reports of a new restructuring plan that could cost as many as 35 jobs -- nearly 10 percent of the company's total workforce.

The cuts, said to be focused on Rovio's animation department, would be the latest in a string of downsizings that have seen hundreds of employees lose their jobs over the past few years, along with the closure of a Rovio studio in Tampere, Finland. The problem? A lack of new hit releases capable of bringing in revenue as interest in Angry Birds declines. This comes in spite of the fact that the popular franchise led to a successful animated film just a year ago.

Rovio didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.