The LG Watch W7 may be announced on Oct. 3 with the LG V40

We already know that LG will unveil the LG V40 ThinQ on Oct. 3, but the phone might not be alone.

Rumors say that LG may also announce a new smartwatch, the LG Watch W7, at its October event. This info comes from Evan Blass, who has a solid track record of leaking details about unreleased phones and devices.

Half a year later, this will launch alongside the LG V40 ThinQ as the LG Watch W7. https://t.co/vEXJ6BOvvG — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 28, 2018

The LG Watch was reported on months ago by Android Headlines, and also made the rounds on the FCC website. But this new rumor suggests that the smartwatch could be just around the corner.

While LG has been quiet about the LG Watch W7, the company has confirmed the LG V40 ThinQ and even posted teasers of the upcoming phone.

LG declined to comment on this story.