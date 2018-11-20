The Lego Movie 2's real-life Lego sets unveiled

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, coming early next year, depicts a much different world than the original 2014 film. And the grittier yet kid-friendly place has inspired plenty of real-life Lego sets ready for you to build.

Lego has unveiled several sets based on the 2019 sequel, which got an extended look in a new trailer released Tuesday.

Here's a short sampling of the Lego sets, available on Dec. 26.

The Emmet and Lucy's Escape Buggy set is made up of 549 pieces and includes seats, doors, a non-shooting gun and suspension. The set includes three minifigures and a raptor figure to place as part of an imagined wasteland. The set costs $50.

Lego

Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi's Build Whatever Box features new shape-shifting character Queen Watevra. Fittingly for a shape-shifter, kids can build and rebuild her into various forms, like a volcano, a butterfly and a rocket. The set includes 455 pieces and costs $40.

Lego

The Pop Up Party Bus is made up of 1,013 pieces and costs $80. It includes Unikitty, Chad, Amber and Zebe along with a roof that opens, a dance floor and speakers.

Thomas Baunsgaard

Emmet and Lucy's Visitors from the Duplo Planet is made up of 53 pieces and is a preschool friendly set that'll feature Emmet and Lucy defending themselves from alien invaders. It'll cost $30.

Lego

The Lego Movie Maker set lets kids build sets using minifigures and props based on The Lego Movie 2, and includes a phone stand to let them use the device as a movie camera. The set is made up of 482 pieces and costs $50.

Lego

Emmet and Benny's Build and Fix Workshop is another preschool-friendly set that lets kids fix a spaceship and an escape buggy. It's made of 117 pieces and sells for $20.

Lego

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is set for release Feb. 8 in the US and UK. It's coming to Australia on March 28.