'iPhone XS Max' will reportedly be name of new iPhone Plus

Josh Miller/CNET

Goodbye iPhone Plus. Hello iPhone "Max"?

The "iPhone XS Max" will reportedly be the name of Apple's rumored new 6.5-inch OLED iPhone, according to both 9to5Mac and BGR, citing anonymous sources. The iPhone is rumored to launch at Apple's upcoming event on Sept. 12.

This would buck Apple's usual trend of giving its larger iPhones the "Plus" moniker. But ever since Apple introduced the iPhone X, its usual naming scheme went out the window.

Last week it was reported that Apple will name its new flagship phone the iPhone XS, implying that this is another year in the iPhone "S" cycle -- which may mean that the new iPhone's most exciting changes are under the hood.

We'll officially find out the new iPhone's name on Sept. 12. For all we know about Apple's next batch of iPhones, you can check out CNET's iPhone rumor roundup here.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.