The iPhone XR is now available unlocked from Apple

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Don't want to buy Apple's new iPhone XR tied to a carrier? Now you don't have to.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by CNET

As of this week, Apple is selling the iPhone XR SIM-free on the Apple Store website. That means you can buy the phone unlocked from Apple and connect it to whatever carrier you like. It's also useful if you want to keep the phone but switch networks, use it internationally, or give it as a gift.

The iPhone XR was available for preorders starting Oct.19 and then released on Oct. 26. You previously had to buy it tied to a specific carrier. Note that the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were available SIM-free since they released on Sept. 21.

