The iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus probably won't feel the effects of Apple's throttling (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 118)

New hardware and software design will reduce the effect of Apple's performance management software on the iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus. The HomePod reviews are here, and AirPower could come in March.

applebyteitunesextracrunchy1400.jpg

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 118

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

APPLE HOMEPOD NEWS:

CNET's Apple HomePod review

HomePod Reviews: Outstanding Sound Quality, but Siri 'Struggles at Smart'

HomePod review roundup: not as smart as it could be, but stunning sound

Stereo-Like Sound With HomePods Coming Before Multi-Room Audio Feature [Updated]

Kantar data reveals the good and bad news for HomePod sales prospects

Apple's website - Welcome HomePod

iPHONE NEWS:

Apple is exploring whether to offer rebates to customers who previously purchased full-price iPhone batteries

iOS 11.3 Beta 2 Introduces New 'Battery Health' Feature

Apple's website - iPhone Battery and Performance

iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X Batteries Less Impacted by Performance Management

Growing number of iPhone X users unable to accept calls, Apple investigating

Apple Communities - Iphone x incoming call display delay problem

APPLE WATCH NEWS:

Apple Watch Had Record Year With Estimated 18M Shipments in 2017, Topped Entire Swiss Watch Industry Last Quarter

Apple Watch Sees Best Quarter Ever With Series 3 Sales Up More Than 100% Compared to Series 2 Sales Last Year

Report: 2017 brings huge Apple Watch growth, 18 million units, up 54% YoY

Ordinary wearables can flag signs of diabetes, according to new Cardiogram study

We might know when Apple's AirPower charger will land

iPAD NEWS:

Detachable Tablets Return to Growth During the Holiday Season as Slate Tablet Decline Continues, According to IDC

iPad Remains World's Most Popular Tablet as Apple Outsold Samsung and Amazon Combined Last Year

iPad boosts market share as tablet market declines; Amazon overtakes Samsung – IDC

APPLE PENCIL NEWS:

Future Apple Pencil could be used to draw on any flat surface

Apple files patent for stylus that works without a screen

SOCIAL NETWORKING:

Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter

Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

