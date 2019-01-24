If you're jonesing for a new iPhone that won't break the bank, Apple is offering an unlocked iPhone SE for $249. The 32GB version of the now-discontinued phone is being offered in gold, space gray, silver and rose gold for $249, while the 128GB version in the same color options will cost you $299. These phones, being sold through Apple's clearance channel, are new in the box -- not refurbs.
Originally launched in March 2016, Apple's iPhone SE served as the smaller, more pocketable member of the iPhone family. It was Apple's compact, budget option, and its 4-inch screen and tinier overall size were total throwback stuff.
Consumers loved the battery life and that it still had a headphone jack -- Apple did away with the jack starting with the iPhone 7 in 2016.
But in September, the iPhone SE was discontinued with the reveal of the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR.
This is the second time in less than a week that the iPhone SE has returned to Apple's clearance aisle. The company started selling the discontinued handset Jan. 19 but quickly sold out of available stock.
Discuss: The iPhone SE is once again available from Apple -- for $249
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.