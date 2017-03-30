The internet is destroying society, sober research shows

Warner Bros.

The internet is often a dark and scary place, and it's about to get worse. According to a new report by the Pew Research Center, a think tank devoted to social science and analysis of cultural trends, the promise of cyberspace as a place to freely and intelligently exchange and discuss ideas has soured.

The root of the cause of our online corruption is no surprise. Experts in the Pew document blame the recent rise of trolling, AI bots spewing fake news, and selective content forcing the breakdown of the fabric of society as we know it.