'The Incredibles 2' picks up exactly where the original ended

Pixar

"The Incredibles" hit theaters in 2004, ages ago for fans of the animated hit. But in the world of the movie's superhero family, no time has passed at all.

"The Incredibles 2," due out in 2018, will pick up just after the first film ended, Pixar chief creative officer John Lasseter told IGN on Friday.

"It starts right as the first one finishes, so it just carries on," Lasseter told the site. "It starts with the Underminer and a big old set piece. You know that at the end of the first movie when he comes up and you see the family dressed as superheroes, well that's where (we) start this movie."

The Underminer, a villain voiced by Pixar regular John Ratzenberger, does indeed show up at the very end of the first movie, after an indication that three months have passed since the events that take up much of the film.

"One of the unique things about 'The Incredibles' is it's really a story of a family set in the world of superheroes," Lasseter went on to say. "This one carries on that theme."