Incredibles 2 first reactions: A fantastic sequel that matches the original

It's been a long time coming for the sequel to Pixar's unofficial best movie. Some lucky folks have seen it -- here are their thoughts.

The Incredibles was the best. It still smarts that Pixar made not one but two Cars sequels before releasing Incredibles 2. But thank the maker, it's almost here.

Incredibles 2 hits US cinemas on June 15, but some folks have already had the opportunity to watch it. We collected some of the early reactions on Twitter.

Early reactions seem extremely positive.

Incredibles 2 is out June 15 in the US, July 13 in the UK and June 14 in Australia.

