Mouse

For our big 359th episode of The 3:59, we invited on Marc Lesser, a senior director at the youth development nonprofit Mouse and a fellow podcaster.

For this extended weekend edition of the podcast, you can hear us talk about expanding opportunities for science and technology education, virtual reality and wearable tech. Also, if you'd like to donate to Mouse, click here.

Now Playing: Watch this: The importance of tech education for kids (The 3:59,...

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

The importance of tech education for kids (The 3:59 extended edition) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher