The House with a Clock in its Walls review: A Harry Potter imitation worth your time

Eli Roth is most notable for directing Hostel and Hostel: Part II. He's part of the Splat Pack, a group of filmmakers who make explicitly gory horror movies. And he's the Bear Jew. You know, from Inglourious Basterds.

Now he's making… kids movies?

The House with a Clock in Its Walls, directed by Roth, is a children's fantasy movie based on the beloved 1973 novel by John Bellairs. It's about a house… with a literal clock in its walls. It has elements of fantasy and mystery, grounds for Roth to use his horror sensibilities. (Harry Potter is sweet and magical and all that, but it's the terrifying villains that made kids wet their beds over eight films.)

Unfortunately, Roth doesn't manage to perform the same trick. Instead, it feels like he watched every single children's fantasy ever made, picked the parts he liked best and plonked them into a boiling cauldron. The end result is, well, a better-than-average Harry Potter wannabe which, in the end, might just be enough for kids.

Amblin Entertainment/Mythology Entertainment

Harry -- I mean Lewis (Owen Vaccaro) -- is an orphan who goes to Michigan to live with his estranged Uncle Jonathan (Jack Black). It's 1955. Kids look like Danny Zuko and everything is varying shades of brown. Jonathan's house is the creepy two-storey abode with jack-o'-lanterns in the front yard all year round. He lives with best friend Florence Zimmerman (Cate Blanchett), who literally arrives on screen by bursting through a clock.

The clocks are many in this household. Lewis notices strange, magical occurrences. A painting of a boat bobs on moving waves. Playing cards change numbers so he wins at poker. The well-worn armchair wasn't in that spot before. Oh, and there's that creepy room filled with every nightmare-inducing doll you can think of.

There are moments that will probably scare kids, though Roth is constantly dialling them back to stay in child-friendly territory. Aside from a demon that looks particularly hairy, it's mostly scares of the jump-and-pee-your-pants variety.

There's also a distinct lack of style or place, elements that make It and Stranger Things so recognisable. There's talk of World War II and its effects, but more locations and nods to the way people lived in the '50s would have added extra depth.

Amblin Entertainment/Mythology Entertainment

Black and Blanchett aren't the most likely of duos, and it takes time to get used to their platonic relationship. That relationship involves insult tennis, constant back-and-forth jabs -- "You kook!" -- that thankfully increase in funniness the longer they go on.

Speaking of Blanchett -- she rarely disappoints, and it turns out she's just as masterful playing a weirdo. Mrs. Zimmerman is an exclusively purple outfit-wearing good witch who harbours a demon, one that's inside, not out. Constantly baking cookies instead of performing magic, she's clearly hiding a darker past behind the increasingly creative jabs.

Channelling Derren Brown (and Derren Brown's facial hair), Jack Black is lovable as the kimono-wearing, carefree uncle who serves up Zimmerman's cookies for breakfast, lunch and dinner. He teaches Lewis magic, producing some of the most Harry Potter-like and enjoyable moments, especially when Lewis uses his new skills on a bully.

Amblin Entertainment/Mythology Entertainment

Magical-related bases are well and truly covered: a book of ancient spells, a mysterious bone key, a forbidden cabinet, secret doors, a magical library, a tormenting curse. But there's a sense they're just checkboxes. It's only when they involve real kid drama, like Lewis dappling in raising the dead to show off to a new friend -- that they feel purposeful.

For once, the ending could have used more Harry Potter-ness. People throw around explanations for their evil grand plans like they're in an Agatha Christie novel. Lewis, in his tweed jacket, vest and bowtie, is clearly smart -- and weird. He lugs dictionaries around in his backpack, defining words like "indomitable" as if he's watched both adaptations of Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events. But there's no satisfying moment where he proves his child sleuth capabilities and bests the silly adults.

With all these kooky characters, the clear moral is that it's OK to be weird. It's all about finding your own special kind of magic from within.

Just like Mrs. Zimmerman's cookies, The House with a Clock in Its Walls is sweet and filled with nuts -- and as Zimmerman says, "It's the nuts that make things interesting." If only there was a special ingredient to give this tale a unique flavour and style. But it does get a gold star for sympathetic unconventional heroes. And that just might be enough for parents, too.

