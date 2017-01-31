The hottest trending videos on YouTube right now

Up Next Here's what tech has to say about Trump's immigration ban

Every now and then I like to head over to YouTube to see what's trending. Recently, there's been a lot of political content, which is obviously a sign of the times but not really the tone I'm going for with these posts.

This week I've been able to find some gems that will hopefully offer a brief escape from the political climate or even just your workday. There is no theme here. I just grabbed the videos that interest me personally for their weirdness, cuteness or just general funniness.

To start off, this strange sculpture in Denmark looks like a spaceship and has this super-annoying feature that YouTuber Tom Scott explains is totally unpredictable:

Next, if you were watching the 2017 SAG awards Sunday night, you might have seen that Netflix's "Stranger Things" won an award. But the funniest thing to come out of the victory speech was when people started noticing Winona Ryder's facial expressions. Was she drunk? Was it a performance art piece? You be the judge:

Anytime I see something from the Slow Mo Guys I'm automatically interested. In this latest video they point their high-end cameras at balls being inflated to the breaking point.

Finally, this is too cute to pass up. A puppy named Finn is reunited after five years with his favorite toy from when he was a puppy.