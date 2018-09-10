CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Laptops

The Google Pixelbook 2 leaks with thinner bezels, round keys

Google may unveil a new Pixelbook with its Pixel 3 phones next month.

100417-google-pixelbook-laptop7195Enlarge Image

The original Google Pixelbook had huge bezels.

 James Martin/CNET

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL might not be the only things Google has in store for its Oct. 9 event.

There have been leaks of an unreleased Chrome OS device, rumored to be a new Google Pixelbook. The mysterious device can be seen in the video below, which was posted by Chrome Unboxed.

If you look closely at the video you'll notice that the device's bezels are a lot thinner than the bezels on the original Pixelbook. You can also see that the video shows circular keys, which are different than the Pixelbook's square ones.

The Google Pixelbook came out in 2017 and offered Google's premium take on a part-laptop-part-tablet Chrome OS device.

The new Pixelbook leak suggests that Google may be releasing an updated Pixelbook 2 in the near future, possibly as soon as the upcoming Oct. 9 event.

Adding more weight to this, Chrome Unboxed also came across new Pixelbook ads that seem to show a thin-bezeled Pixelbook 2 instead of the current version.

chrome-unboxed-newpixelbookad-1024x416

This ad screenshot was published by Chrome Unboxed.

Chrome Unboxed

Compare that to the current Pixelbook and you'll see the difference.

chrome-unboxed-pb-sidebyside

A side-by-side Pixelbook comparison, courtesy of Chrome Unboxed.

Chrome Unboxed
new-pixelbook-facebook-ad-chrome-unboxedEnlarge Image

The Pixelbook in this ad has smaller bezels than the real version.

Chrome Unboxed

Other Pixelbook ads were spotted on Facebook, again showing a Pixelbook with much thinner bezels. Perhaps Google is just editing the ads to make it seem like the original Pixelbook has thinner bezels, or perhaps they show an unreleased device.

It's worth noting that the Facebook ads show a Pixelbook with square keys. This falls in line with the original Pixelbook, but not the leaked device in the video above, which has round keys.

There were earlier rumors of an upcoming Chrome OS tablet after Google code was spotted referencing Brydge keyboard support.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: The non-XL Pixel 3 may have leaked
5:12
Next Article: Apple's rumored 'budget' iPhone X successor may be the most intriguing iPhone