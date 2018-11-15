Juan Garzon/CNET

It won't arrive in time for Black Friday, but the first Pixel Slate tablets will soon land with customers. After beginning to accept preorders last week, Google now shows estimated shipping times of two to four weeks, depending on which model you buy.

Announced at Google's October event, the Pixel Slate is a Chrome OS tablet that follows in the footsteps of Microsoft's Surface tablet. Google is also selling an optional Pixel Keyboard ($199) and Pixelbook Pen ($99), which help transform the Slate into a full-featured convertible laptop.

The entry-level Pixel Slate starts at $599 (£549) but Google also offers more expensive configurations with higher-end Intel processors, more RAM and larger hard drives. Here's an overview of the different Slate models and Google's estimate of their respective shipping times as of Nov. 15:

$599, Intel Celeron 4GB RAM, 32GB storage: 3-4 weeks

$699, Intel Celeron 8GB RAM, 64GB storage: 4-5 weeks



$799, Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM, 64GB storage: 2-3 weeks

$999, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage: 3-4 weeks

$1,599, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage: 2-3 weeks

Note that Best Buy is also selling some Pixel Slate configurations. It originally forecast that the first preorders would land as soon as Nov. 22, but now says that it will notify customers when it's ready to ship.