The Google Pixel Slate is now available for preorder, having being announced last month at Google's October event.

The Pixel Slate is a Chrome OS tablet, but thanks to Google's additional Pixel Keyboard ($199) and Pixelbook Pen ($99) you can use it as a Microsoft Surface-like convertible, or as a cheaper alternative to the Google Pixelbook.

It's available for preorder through Google and Best Buy. The Google Pixel Slate starts at $599 (£549), but the price goes up depending on how much RAM and storage and which processor you get.

Best Buy says if you preorder now you can get it delivered by release day, which is Nov. 22. Google says preorders will ship out in two to three weeks, which puts it in a similar timeframe.

October was a busy month for high-powered laptop-like tablets, with the announcement of the Pixel Slate, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and the new iPad Pro. If you're in the market for a new tablet but unsure of which one to get, be sure to check out CNET's head-to-head comparison of the three devices here.