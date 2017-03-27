The Galaxy Note 7 may make a comeback! (The 3:59, Ep. 200)

CNET

The Galaxy Note 7 is rising from the ashes.

Samsung confirmed Monday that it would consider selling refurbished versions of the Galaxy Note 7, just a few months shy of two embarrassing recalls due to the phones overheating and catching fire.

The South Korean company has pushed for becoming the leading industry standard for battery safety following the fiasco, finding the exact cause of how the devices' batteries were exploding, and unveiling an eight-point test to make sure it never happened again.

While Samsung had hopes the rest of the phone industry would follow, many are sticking by their own standards. The upcoming Galaxy S8 will be among the company's first phones to go through the new process. But we've got other wishes for Samsung's next phone.

On the podcast, we chat about what Samsung will need to do to break people out of phone fatigue. Find out what we wanted, and tell us what you'd like to see.

