'The Force Awakens' trailer gets a 'Guardians of the Galaxy' remix

By now, you've probably seen the trailer for 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" a few (or a few dozen) times. The trailer is very nearly perfect, featuring everything from black Stormtroopers to crazy cross-guard lightsabers and even a new soccer-ball-esque drone rolling around. But doesn't it just feel like something is missing?

That something, it turns out, is the look and feel of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" trailers.

Brazil-based filmmaker Renato Gaiarsa took the footage from the original trailer and added music and styling from the Marvel trailers. Gaiarsa added pieces of textual information about the "Star Wars" film to the trailer, just like they did in the "Guardians" trailers, and set the whole video to Norman Greenbaum's 1969 hit "Spirit in the Sky."

Check out Gaiarsa's trailer in the video at the top of this post. If you listen closely, you might even hear the roar of a Wookiee as the Millennium Falcon flies by a couple of TIE Fighters. Hopefully those TIE fighters know they have to let the Wookiee win.

(Via Laughing Squid)