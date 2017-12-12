On today's podcast, we talk about:
- Internet sites and internet pioneers protest the FCC's planned repeal of net neutrality.
- CNET's review of the new Google Home Max smart speaker.
- Apple's acquisition of the music recognition app Shazam.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
The fight to save net neutrality (The 3:59, Ep. 331)
