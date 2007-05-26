The enduring force of 'Star Wars'

May 25, 2007

Three decades after the original film was released, the George Lucas creation is still influencing the tech community and pop culture.

May 29, 2007

There are enough silly names in theuniverse to inspire an equally silly game, so CNET's Tim Moynihan has done just that.

May 25, 2007

Fromand a "Weird Al" parody to a Darth Vader hot air balloon and jogging Stormtroopers,is a force to be reckoned with.

May 25, 2007

Thirty years after the original movie opened in theaters, we take a look at what technology became reality and what remains science fiction.

May 25, 2007

Artists displaying at L.A. fan gathering deck the dark lord in helmets ranging from whimsical to political.

May 24, 2007

At thefan fest in Los Angeles, it's a never-ending cacophony of fun and memories.

May 24, 2007

Remote-controlled R2-D2s and other droids roll and beep their way through the halls of the Celebration IV Star Wars fan fest.

May 24, 2007

All costumed up and ready for Jedi training, devotees converge on a geek gathering timed to mark the 30th anniversary of the original film's theatrical release.

May 24, 2007

As part of the 30th anniversary for the classic sci-fi movie, Lucasfilm has licensed movie clips for fans to use and remix.

May 25, 2007

Fans of all ages came together in Los Angeles this week to share their passion for the movies they say changed their lives. CNET.com's Veronica Belmont was on hand at Celebration IV to talk with the fans and see how the culture has been passed on.

May 24, 2007

As I arrive at the opening of Celebration IV, the biggestfan fest ever, I see endless numbers of people decked out in the attire of both the Empire and the Rebellion.

May 23, 2007

CNET News.com's Daniel Terdiman discusses this movie epic's lasting appeal through the decades.

