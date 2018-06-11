The Elder Scrolls Blades is a free mobile RPG coming this fall for iPhone and Android

Bethesda/Screenshot by CNET

The Elder Scrolls is coming to your phone.

Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls: Blades, the first mobile entry of its iconic fantasy role-playing series. Game director Todd Howard called it a "massive first-person RPG with console-quality graphics" during its on-stage reveal at the E3 gaming show in Los Angeles.

The game will be free, and will arrive this fall on iOS and Android devices, with more platforms -- including VR modes -- promised in the future.

Among the features noted by Howard:

The full game will be playable in landscape or portrait mode.



It will feature both procedurally generated and "hand-crafted" dungeons.



It offers survival, arena (multiplayer) and a "town" story mode.



You can register at playblades.com for early access.

Howard also announced that Fallout Shelter, the company's first mobile game that debuted back in 2015, will also be available for free on PS4 and Nintendo Switch as of Sunday. It's already available on iOS, Android, Xbox One and Windows.

Blades was just one of a slew of games detailed at a jam-packed Bethesda E3 conference, including Fallout 76, Rage 2 and -- in the more distant future -- Starfield and Elder Scrolls VI. Read the wrap-up for the complete rundown.

E3 2018: Everything you need to know

E3 2018 coverage at CNET: All of our E3 2018 coverage in one place.

Now Playing: Watch this: Fallout 76 first look shown at Microsoft's E3 2018 conference

E3 2018 coverage at GameSpot: Wall-to-wall coverage of the show from our sister site, GameSpot.

E3 2018 coverage at Giant Bomb: Still more commentary and news from E3, from our colleagues at Giant Bomb.